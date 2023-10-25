Advertise with Us
1 in custody after drive-by shooting suspects crash on I-40 bridge

The scene on I-40 Eastbound.
The scene on I-40 Eastbound.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - One person is in custody and another is on the run after deputies say they were involved in a drive-by shooting in West Memphis.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects sped off toward Memphis and wrecked out on the I-40 bridge.

Traffic is now clear, but at last check, the search continues for the remaining suspect.

One person was seen on traffic cameras being put on a stretcher from a grassy patch on the West Memphis side of the bluff. It is unclear at this time whether or not the patient is a suspect.

