1 in custody after drive-by shooting suspects crash on I-40 bridge

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - One person is in custody and another is on the run after deputies say they were involved in a drive-by shooting in West Memphis.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects sped off toward Memphis and wrecked out on the I-40 bridge.

Traffic is now clear, but at last check, the search continues for the remaining suspect.

One person was seen on traffic cameras being put on a stretcher from a grassy patch on the West Memphis side of the bluff. It is unclear at this time whether or not the patient is a suspect.

