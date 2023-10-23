Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman injured in shooting on I-240 near Lamar Avenue

A woman was injujred in a shooting on I-240.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is injured after a shooting on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:55 a.m. on I-240 near Lamar Avenue.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was in a gold Mercury sedan.

If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

