Woman injured in shooting on I-240 near Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is injured after a shooting on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:55 a.m. on I-240 near Lamar Avenue.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was in a gold Mercury sedan.

If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.