Woman injured in shooting on I-240 near Lamar Avenue
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is injured after a shooting on Monday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 4:55 a.m. on I-240 near Lamar Avenue.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect was in a gold Mercury sedan.
If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.
