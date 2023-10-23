Advertise with Us
Safety tips for trick-or-treating

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Come October 31 kids will be going door-to-door to fill their bags with delicious Halloween candy.

Geretta Hollins, Community Outreach/Injury Prevention Program Coordinator for Burn/Trauma Services at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to keep your trick-or-treater safe.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

