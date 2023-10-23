Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD still searching for 2 suspects who shot man in Downtown Memphis

By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two suspects after a downtown shooting left one man in critical condition on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Union Avenue and Second Street.

The report says several people assaulted a man while he waited for an Uber.

After the assault, one of the suspects shot the man, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday, people downtown shared with Action News 5 how they felt about safety in the area.

“During the daytime, I feel great walking around with everybody in the crowd and stuff like that. Doesn’t seem to be an issue as much,” said Grant Ambeau, who visits downtown frequently.

Ambeau says he visits downtown Memphis often and enjoys it, but at night he is hesitant, especially after learning about the man shot while waiting for an Uber.

“Once the night comes around you walk around the wrong group of people and sometimes it can be a problem,” says Ambeau.

The Public Safety Institute at the University of Memphis recently released a downtown safety plan―it addresses 13 key areas such as police presence and downtown crime hot spots.

“Yesterday we visited for the first time we are staying for two to three days and we went to Beale Street and we saw a lot of security around when we tried to enter the place,” said visitor Kristina Povazanova.

The plan goes into more specific details like improving the environment for pedestrians with more lighting and infrastructure upgrades.

These aspects some believe would be helpful.

“We’re a little bit mindful, but not anything that we have experienced is bad,” said Povazanova.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.

