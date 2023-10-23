Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD responds to multiple overnight shootings.

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A busy night for Memphis police as officers responded to multiple shootings that took place Sunday night into Monday morning.

Memphis police say around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday two people were shot here on Poplar Avenue and Marne Street.

They were both taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

The next shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning on East Trigg Avenue and Latham Street.

One person was injured in the shooting. There is no word on their injuries.

There is no suspect information, according to police.

The last shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on Poplar Avenue and North Evergreen Street.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital

There is no suspect information at this time, according to Memphis Police Department.

These were just three shootings to happen overnight.

MPD also responded to at least five shootings Friday and Saturday night―two of those happening in the downtown area.

