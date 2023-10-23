Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa explains disappearance in video addressed to public

NLE Choppa speaks in youtube video
NLE Choppa speaks in youtube video(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper NLE Choppa explains himself after news of his disappearance went viral last week.

“I don’t blame my mom,” the rapper shared, “In Memphis Tennessee, [with the] crime rate and how violent it is...she just want the safety for her son like [any] mother would.”

He also revealed that for the next era in his music career, he wanted to return to his roots.

Citing his return to his home in Memphis, NLE assured the public that he was fine and his mother was only anxious that he might have been in danger.

For more on his response, you can watch the full video here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famed Memphis rapper NLE Choppa reportedly missing, mother voices concern
Famed Memphis rapper NLE Choppa reportedly safe after contacting mother
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Clarence Martin, 46,goes missing after Facebook live stream, police say
Man missing after going live on Facebook, police say
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Baptist Memorial Health Care is to merge with a Mississippi-based Regional Health System
Baptist Memorial Health Care to merge with Mississippi-based Regional Health System

Latest News

Clouds will increase but despite the clouds temps will warm into the 80s. The pattern will...
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
Man shoots through glass door at Valero Gas Station, attempts to steal case of beer, police say
Man shoots through glass door at Valero gas station, attempts to steal case of beer, police say
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win