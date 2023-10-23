Memphis rapper NLE Choppa explains disappearance in video addressed to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper NLE Choppa explains himself after news of his disappearance went viral last week.

“I don’t blame my mom,” the rapper shared, “In Memphis Tennessee, [with the] crime rate and how violent it is...she just want the safety for her son like [any] mother would.”

He also revealed that for the next era in his music career, he wanted to return to his roots.

Citing his return to his home in Memphis, NLE assured the public that he was fine and his mother was only anxious that he might have been in danger.

For more on his response, you can watch the full video here.

