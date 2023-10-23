Jada Pinkett Smith, the ‘Queen of the Red Table’, visits Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The queen of candid conversation graced the Mid-south with her presence on October 22 at Novel Bookstore, an independent bookstore and literary haven here in the city.

What can be said about the Baltimore-bred Jada Pinkett Smith?

Without a doubt, she has inspired countless people around the world to own their story.

Matriarch to a blockbusting entertainment family, it is in her blood to be the center of the spotlight and she definitely has kept our eyes glued to her during this national tour.

It is her resilience—not her failures—that defines her.

She appeared all at once, short in stature but tall in charisma, and she took personal time to reach out to everyone, both spiritually and physically.

In person, she was demure. Some would even say understated.

But her poise was undeniable, matched with a smile you would describe as ‘oscar-winning.’

Her memoir Worthy, aptly named and teeming with her life stories, is a page-turner and has garnered media attention days prior to its release for some of its truth bombs.

Smith is a vision, graceful and meek, and so worthy of all the accolades!

