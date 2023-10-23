Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: clouds, some sun and toasty warmth late month

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONDAY: A deck of high clouds has streamed into the Mid-South after a bright and warm weekend. Any sunshine will tend to be filtered through the day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds look to hang on overnight with lows in the 60s by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: The cloud deck will be around to head out the door on Tuesday – though, more sunshine will beam down by the afternoon hours. Expect highs to rebound back toward the lower to middle 80s amid a breezy southerly flow. We’ll stay mostly to partly clear overnight as lows stick around in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to warmer than average temperatures through much of next week – leading to a chance for showers and storms by late week. Highs will remain in the 80s, lows in the 60s amid partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. By late week, a system – gaining strength to the west – will sluggishly begin to edge eastward. This will allow for a few shower chances to return by the weekend, though widespread rain chances may hold off until early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

