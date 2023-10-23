Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center

File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 22, 2023. UAW President Shawn Fain is scheduled to update members today on bargaining with Detroit automakers as strikes against the companies head into their sixth week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United Auto Workers union has once again escalated its strikes against big Detroit automakers, this time adding a factory that makes Ram pickup trucks for Stellantis.

The union says that 6,800 members walked out Monday morning at the Sterling Heights, Michigan, Assembly Plant, a huge profit center for the company.

The newest strike action comes just three days after union President Shawn Fain reported progress in talks with General Motors and Stellantis but said the companies will have to make better offers. No progress was reported with Ford, last week said it had the best offer of the three.

The union went on strike Sept. 15 at one assembly plant from each company. About 40,000 workers are now on strike against all three automakers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famed Memphis rapper NLE Choppa reportedly missing, mother voices concern
Famed Memphis rapper NLE Choppa reportedly safe after contacting mother
Clarence Martin, 46,goes missing after Facebook live stream, police say
Man missing after going live on Facebook, police say
Memphis Police Department
1 killed in 2-car crash on I-40 East near Appling Road
NLE Choppa speaks in youtube video
Memphis rapper NLE Choppa explains disappearance in video addressed to public
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
World’s oldest dog dies at age 31
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they...
Mom, daughters say they were brutally assaulted, carjacked in parking garage after concert
A woman was injujred in a shooting on I-240.
Woman injured in shooting on I-240 near Lamar Avenue
Woman injured in shooting on I-240 near Lamar Avenue