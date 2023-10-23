2 people shot near East High School, police say

Advertise with Us
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured near East High School.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Poplar Avenue near Marne Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that two people had been shot.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital, one in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

