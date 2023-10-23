2 people shot near East High School, police say
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured near East High School.
Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Poplar Avenue near Marne Street.
When police arrived, they discovered that two people had been shot.
Both were transported to a nearby hospital, one in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.