2 people shot near East High School, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured near East High School.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Poplar Avenue near Marne Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that two people had been shot.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital, one in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

