Suspect dressed in all black shoots man on Woody Lane, still at large, police say

1 man in critical condition after shooting on Woody Lane, suspect still at large, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Woody Lane near Winchester Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is still at large and was wearing all-black at the time of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

