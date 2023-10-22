Suspect dressed in all black shoots man on Woody Lane, still at large, police say
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Woody Lane near Winchester Road.
When officers arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.
The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is still at large and was wearing all-black at the time of the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.