Man shoots through glass door at Valero gas station, attempts to steal case of beer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say shot through the glass door at a Valero gas station.

On October 20, at 3:34 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault at Valero on Knight Arnold Road.

Officers were advised that a suspect walked inside of the store and grabbed a case of beers.

MPD says that the suspect attempted to leave the store without paying, but the clerk locked the door to prevent the theft.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun, shot the glass door three times, and ran out of the store without the beer.

After shooting through the glass door, the suspect ran out of the store and got into the backseat of a gray vehicle, leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers observed a second suspect from the surveillance video exit the vehicle’s front passenger seat, and he fired approximately one shot into the store.

The vehicle left the scene, traveling northbound on Mendenhall.

The suspect was a male wearing a black ski mask, a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect was also wearing a black ski mask, a red hoodie, and brown pants armed with a black handgun.

