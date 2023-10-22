Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man shoots through glass door at Valero gas station, attempts to steal case of beer, police say

Man shoots through glass door at Valero Gas Station, attempts to steal case of beer, police say
Man shoots through glass door at Valero Gas Station, attempts to steal case of beer, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say shot through the glass door at a Valero gas station.

On October 20, at 3:34 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault at Valero on Knight Arnold Road.

Officers were advised that a suspect walked inside of the store and grabbed a case of beers.

MPD says that the suspect attempted to leave the store without paying, but the clerk locked the door to prevent the theft.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun, shot the glass door three times, and ran out of the store without the beer.

After shooting through the glass door, the suspect ran out of the store and got into the backseat of a gray vehicle, leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers observed a second suspect from the surveillance video exit the vehicle’s front passenger seat, and he fired approximately one shot into the store.

The vehicle left the scene, traveling northbound on Mendenhall.

The suspect was a male wearing a black ski mask, a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect was also wearing a black ski mask, a red hoodie, and brown pants armed with a black handgun.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famed Memphis rapper NLE Choppa reportedly missing, mother voices concern
Famed Memphis rapper NLE Choppa reportedly safe after contacting mother
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Clarence Martin, 46,goes missing after Facebook live stream, police say
Man missing after going live on Facebook, police say
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Baptist Memorial Health Care is to merge with a Mississippi-based Regional Health System
Baptist Memorial Health Care to merge with Mississippi-based Regional Health System

Latest News

Clouds will increase but despite the clouds temps will warm into the 80s. The pattern will...
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Memphis Police Department
1 killed in 2-car crash on I-40 East near Appling Road