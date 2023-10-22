Briefly cooler today followed by highs back in the 80s for the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry and cooler today as winds turn more north to easterly behind the front that swept through yesterday. The front will provide cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s but the 80s will return tomorrow. The pattern will remain dry for much of this week with slight rain chances Thursday and Friday. Next weekend could bring some much needed rainfall.

TODAY: A few clouds early, then sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeasterly breezes at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Easterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: 80s make a comeback into the work week starting on Monday and lasting through mid-week. Lows will be in the 60s through next weekend. Our next best chance of rain out of the next 7 days will be late week into the weekend with a front pushing closer to the Mid-South. However, rain totals look minimal and not impactful to the ongoing drought conditions across the area. With that drought conditions are likely to worsen across the Mid-South and southern United States. A better chance of rainfall looks to arrive for the latter portions of next weekend and into the start of the work week, which we will continue to monitor as it is over 7 days out.

