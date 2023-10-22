Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -In a devastating blow right before the season begins, the Grizzlies announced that starting center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending surgery on his troublesome right knee.

Adams initially injured the knee in mid-January, and a timeline that kept getting pushed back resulted in him not playing the remainder of that season.

The Grizzlies said that Adams would go through non-surgical rehab in the offseason, and the situation looked optimistic. Adams was practicing in training camp and appeared in game action early in the preseason.

However, instability in the knee apparently remained, and now he’ll have surgery to hopefully repair the injury nine months after it first occurred.

The Grizzlies open the new season on Wednesday at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, and are extremely thin in the front-court with Adams lost for the season. Brandon Clarke is already expected to miss an extended portion of the year as he recovers from an Achilles tear suffered in March.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famed Memphis rapper NLE Choppa reportedly missing, mother voices concern
Famed Memphis rapper NLE Choppa reportedly safe after contacting mother
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Clarence Martin, 46,goes missing after Facebook live stream, police say
Man missing after going live on Facebook, police say
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Baptist Memorial Health Care is to merge with a Mississippi-based Regional Health System
Baptist Memorial Health Care to merge with Mississippi-based Regional Health System

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis smokes UAB 45-21 in “Battle for the Bones”
Houston running back Damon Sisa in a game against White Station on October 20, 2023.
Friday Football Fever Week 10: The penultimate week of the regular season in Tennessee
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Wendy’s Giant of the Week - 2023
Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young
Memphis Mayor-elect weighs in on fight for stadium renovation funds