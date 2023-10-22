Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 killed in 2-car crash on I-40 East near Appling Road

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was killed in a two-car crash on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 3:42 a.m. at I-40 East near Appling Road.

One individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

