1 killed in 2-car crash on I-40 East near Appling Road
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was killed in a two-car crash on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the crash at 3:42 a.m. at I-40 East near Appling Road.
One individual was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.