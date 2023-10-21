Advertise with Us
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates

Body found on Mississippi River
Body found on Mississippi River(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mysterious body that was found on a barge in the Mississippi River.

According to SCSO, the body was found on top of a barge while it was traveling across the Mississippi River.

Deputies were called to a location two miles south of the Shelby Forest Boat Ramp.

This is an ongoing investigation.

