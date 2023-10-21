A slightly cooler end to the weekend before the above average conditions return into the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Above average, warm conditions were in full force this afternoon with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s by 8 PM then into the upper 60s by 10 making for a comfortable evening. Cloud cover will be prominent overnight before slowly moving out into early Sunday morning with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Still above average, but cooler day ahead with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A good mix of sun and clouds through the day with winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: 80s make a comeback into the work week starting on Monday and lasting through mid-week. Lows will be in the 60s through next weekend. Our next best chance of rain out of the next 7 days will be late week into the weekend with a front pushing closer to the Mid-South. However, rain totals look minimal and not impactful to the ongoing drought conditions across the area. With that drought conditions are likely to worsen across the Mid-South and southern United States. A better chance of rainfall looks to arrive for the latter portions of next weekend and into the start of the work week, which we will continue to monitor as it is over 7 days out.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

