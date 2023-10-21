Advertise with Us
Residents speak out about poor living conditions at University Gardens Manor

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis property owner has to face a judge over a sewage situation.

Renters at University Gardens Manor in Midtown said they’ve been frustrated for weeks waiting on their landlord to fix raw sewage issues in their courtyard.

“I just come outside in one minute. It’s dry and the next minute water everywhere,” said Taneisa Anderson, University Gardens Manor Resident. " You’re supposed to make us feel comfortable and make us satisfied, or ever you’re paying rent so that’s the least you can do.”

The City Of Memphis said code enforcement officers gave notice to the property owner a week ago to fix sewage leaks in multiple areas of the complex.

A follow-up inspection conducted on Monday, October 16th showed the property owners failed to clean overflowing raw sewage issues in the courtyards, steps, and parking lot.

Taneisa Anderson told Action News 5 that she thinks the smells from the sewage are attracting rats and roaches inside the complex.

“Yeah, so that’s very unsanitary and dangerous to be outside around,” said Anderson.

The city says code enforcement cited the owner, the next step is to appear in Shelby County Environmental Court.

The court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 9 a.m.

