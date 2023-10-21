Near record highs today & breezy followed by warm but cooler temps Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will once again climb above average this afternoon but this time we will be near record highs. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 80s and the record for today is 89 degrees which was set back in 1947. While we may not tie or beat the record, will be just a few degrees away. Dry all weekend and through much of the work week with rain chances Thursday and Friday with our next system but right now the chances look low.

TODAY: Sunshine to start but clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be west at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy lows in the 40s to low 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: A few clouds early, then sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 each day along with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. A shower is possible Friday, but may hold off until next weekend.

