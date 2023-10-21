Advertise with Us
Memphis smokes UAB 45-21 in “Battle for the Bones”

Memphis Tigers
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -In the reincarnation of “The Battle for the Bones”, Memphis shutout UAB 24-0 in the second half to claim a 45-21 victory in Birmingham. The win moves the Tigers to 5-2 on the season, and brings the rivalry trophy back to Memphis for the first time since the two teams last played in 2012.

The first half was not pretty for the Tigers’ defense especially, who allowed 330 total yards and 7.2 yards per play to the UAB offense before halftime.

However, after the break, the defense picked up the slack, pitching a shutout and forcing three of their four turnovers in the game after the intermission,

It was an efficient day for the Tigers’ offense, who scored over 20 points in both halves. Seth Henigan threw for two touchdown passes, while a healthy Blake Watson made his presence felt with 140 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Brandon Thomas also punched in two short touchdowns.

Memphis hits the road next week to take on another new AAC opponent, North Texas.

