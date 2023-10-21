Man missing after going live on Facebook, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing man who disappeared after streaming on Facebook Live.

According to police, Clarence Martin, 46, vanished after he went live on the social media platform and hasn’t been seen since.

Martin has been missing since September 11 of this year.

MPD says that Martin is a frequent visitor of Mississippi and the Crump area.

