Man injured after shooting near Bellevue Park, police say
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
Around 6 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on South Bellevue Boulevard near Bellevue Park.
When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
