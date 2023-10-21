Man critically injured in Whitehaven shooting
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is critically injured after a shooting in Whitehaven on Friday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 10:47 p.m. on Neely Road near East Raines Road.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital.
Police say the suspects were in a black Infiniti sedan.
If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.
