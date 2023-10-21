Man critically injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is critically injured after a shooting in Whitehaven on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:47 p.m. on Neely Road near East Raines Road.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspects were in a black Infiniti sedan.

If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

