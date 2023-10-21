Kroger packaged collard greens recalled after listeria detected in Tenn.

Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger packaged collard greens are recalled after Listeria detection in Tennessee
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Packaged collard greens from Kroger are being recalled after Listeria monocytogenes were discovered, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division (CIS).

A CIS Food and Dairy Inspector purchased a sample from a Kroger store in Nashville, Tennessee.

Laboratory results showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a 16-ounce package of Kroger Brand Collard Greens.

The vegetables originated from Baker Farms in Norman Park, Georgia.

Food package information for Kroger Collard Greens includes Lot Code 110093-387 and UPC 11110-18171 with a best-by date of October 16, 2023.

Packages were shipped to Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

TDA has not received reports that the collard greens have caused illness.

TDA is urging anyone who purchased any of the collard greens product not to consume them.

Consumers may call Kroger Customer Connect at 1-800-632-6900 with any questions.

Listeria monocytogenes can grow in a cold environment and lead to high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women and may be fatal for individuals with weakened immune systems. Cooking and pasteurization are two methods to eliminate the bacteria from food.

