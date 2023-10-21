Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
‘I’m glad they got first-degree murder’: Family members react to indictments in Sequoia Samuels case

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The paternal grandmother of Sequoia Samuels said her family is pleased with the recent indictment of Samuels’ mother and mother’s boyfriend in the four-year-old’s death investigation.

Sequoia’s human remains were found in North Memphis in July after Memphis police said her mother, Brittney Jackson, and her mother’s boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, filed a false missing person report.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Jackson, 25, and Hobson, 21, on seven charges, including first-degree murder.

Sequoia’s grandmother, Tara Samuels, said her family is pleased with the indictment.

RELATED — Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death

“I’m glad they got first-degree murder,” Tara said. “We got to take it to trial. But I want it to be all over with. I just don’t want her name to go in vain.”

Jackson and Hobson both remain in Shelby County Jail. Jackson faces a $500K bond while Hobson’s bond in this case was revoked.

