Heavy police presence near Second Street; MPD on the scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a heavy police presence near Second Street and Union Avenue as officers are investigating a public disturbance.

Action News 5 has not received any details yet, but MPD is on the scene and parts of the area have been taped off,

There is no other information at this time, but the public should take precautions while in the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.