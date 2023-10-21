Friday Football Fever Week 10: The penultimate week of the regular season in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The playoffs are closing in, and week 10 of Friday Football Fever featured postseason hopefuls trying to stamp their ticket.

That was the case in our Game of the Week, with White Station needing to win their final two games of the regular season and get some help to make the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Spartans, those hopes were dashed by a red-hot Houston team. The Mustangs shutout the Spartans 37-0 to score their seventh straight win.

Other games featured in week 10 include:

-Collierville winning a crucial league game against Whitehaven, 31-14

-Lausanne prevailing over Northpoint, 27-21

-Southaven falling to Oxford, 29-7

-Hernando scoring a road win at DeSoto Central, 35-21

-Fairley shutting out Overton 38-0 in Thursday action

