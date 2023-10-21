FDA considers banning certain hair relaxers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The FDA is looking to ban an ingredient commonly found in permanently straightening products.

Hair relaxers are used by all women but disproportionally used by women of color, specifically Black women.

“I got a relaxer when I was a little girl. I think my mom got me a relaxer when I was 5 or 6,” said Charise Cook who was like countless of other Black women whose hair journey included chemically straightening her hair.

She says she only stopped using it following a warning from her grandmother 8 years ago to stop getting a relaxer while pregnant.

“I didn’t really know if that was a real health risk or something people would just say but because grandmother told me not to do it I didn’t do it so,” said Cook.

The FDA is considering a ban on the use of formaldehyde in hair relaxers after several studies linked the use of certain hair relaxers with uterine and breast cancers.

“There’s a correlation between how often you got it in addition to how long you got it,” said Dr. Melanie Crutchfield, a breast surgical oncologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital in Germantown.

She warns women should check ingredients in their hair products for words like formaldehyde, Formalin or Methylene Glycol.

“Also please don’t let it burn, like when it starts to tingle a little bit please take it out. I don’t care how straight you want your hair to be like,” said Crutchfield.

Dr. Crutchfield says studies show burns on the scalp are how the chemicals soak into the skin.

Cook who has been a hair stylist for over 10 years says Black women have been shifting from those types of straightening products for years.

“Black women over recent years are really embracing natural styles and embracing their natural curls and even going to protective styles which is what really got me into wigs,” said Cook.

Her wig shop in Cordova, Wigz by Charise, is busier than ever with women looking for other options beyond hair relaxers.

However, it’s important to note there are some great natural hair relaxers on the market now that don’t use damaging chemicals, Dr. Crutchfield says it’s just important to check those ingredients before applying it to your hair.

