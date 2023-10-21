Famed Memphis rapper NLE Choppa reportedly safe after contacting mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NLE Choppa, a notable Memphis Rapper who is a cultural mainstay in the city, is reported to be safe after going missing, according to his mother.

On Friday, the 20-year-old rapper’s mother and manager Angeleta Potts took to social media saying had not heard from her son in hours, which she said was not like him.

In her post, Potts said, “One thing I know about my son is that he doesn’t go ghost for no reason.”

She asked anyone who heard from him to contact her and thanked his fans.

In an updated post on Instagram hours later, Potts says her son “Just needed a minute, but didn’t communicate it to his loved ones.”

She also says she did not intend to scare anyone nor expected people to think he was missing.

