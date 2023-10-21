Famed Memphis rapper NLE Choppa reportedly missing, mother voices concern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NLE Choppa, a notable Memphis Rapper who is a cultural mainstay in the city, is reportedly missing according to his mother.

Several hours ago, the 20-year-old rapper’s mother and manager Angeleta Potts took to social media saying had not heard from her son in hours, which she said was not like him.

In her post, Potts said “One thing I know about my son is that he doesn’t go ghost for no reason.”

She asked anyone who heard from him to contact her and thanked his fans.

Right now, there is no indication that anything is wrong, but Action News 5 will continue to monitor the situation and bring you updates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.