Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their mother died by suicide. (WESH, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in central Florida investigating a woman who had jumped to her death into a lake from a highway bridge later found her 5-year-old twins dead at her home, authorities said Friday.

Deputies were called to a highway bridge in Seminole County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, Friday morning after motorists witnessed the 31-year-old woman exiting the passenger side of a car and jumping into the lake below.

The woman was pronounced dead after her body was pulled from the water with the help of nearby boaters, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies went to the woman’s house after learning her identity and that she had 5-year-old twins who weren’t in the car. At the home in Sanford, Florida, deputies found the twins dead.

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their mother died by suicide.

“The manner of death for the twins is unknown at this time, with no apparent signs of trauma, and is pending autopsy results,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further details were released Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

