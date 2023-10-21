Baptist Memorial Health Care to merge with Mississippi-based Regional Health System

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Health Care and Anderson Regional Health System, located in Meridian, Mississippi, have signed an agreement to merge.

The merger will happen in January 2024.

We are excited to join forces with ARHS to extend our faith-based mission to this part of Mississippi. Both organizations are proud of the exceptional care we provide. ARHS has a proven track record of success in this region, and we’re very experienced in delivering care in all types of Mississippi communities. Together, we have more than two centuries of combined health care experience, and we want to use this knowledge and expertise to bring a new level of care to this community.

After merging with Baptist Memorial, Anderson will maintain operations with local leadership, and patients will continue receiving advanced care, close to home.

As part of our strategic plan to strengthen the mission of ARHS, a partnership with a larger health system provides a number of benefits for patients, physicians and employees. The combination of these two faith-based systems supports a shared vision to enhance the delivery of clinical services. By joining Baptist Memorial, ARHS will be stronger and more equipped to meet the needs of our patients for many years to come.

