Baptist Memorial Health Care to merge with Mississippi-based Regional Health System

Baptist Memorial Health Care is to merge with a Mississippi-based Regional Health System
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Health Care and Anderson Regional Health System, located in Meridian, Mississippi, have signed an agreement to merge.

The merger will happen in January 2024.

After merging with Baptist Memorial, Anderson will maintain operations with local leadership, and patients will continue receiving advanced care, close to home.

For more information about the merger click here.

