Baptist Memorial Health Care to merge with Mississippi-based Regional Health System

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Health Care and Anderson Regional Health System, located in Meridian, Mississippi, have signed an agreement to merge.
The merger will happen in January 2024.
After merging with Baptist Memorial, Anderson will maintain operations with local leadership, and patients will continue receiving advanced care, close to home.
For more information about the merger click here.
