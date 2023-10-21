1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Main, police say
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 6:40 p.m., police officers responded to a shooting on South Main Street near Gayoso.
When police first arrived on the scene, no victim was found.
Around 7: 15 p.m., a male victim was located and transported to a nearby hospital.
