1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Main, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 6:40 p.m., police officers responded to a shooting on South Main Street near Gayoso.

When police first arrived on the scene, no victim was found.

Around 7: 15 p.m., a male victim was located and transported to a nearby hospital.

