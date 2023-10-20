Suspect robs 2 banks on the same day, still at large, police say
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed two banks on the same day.
Around 1:43 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a robbery at the Bank of Bartlett on Germantown Parkway.
Moments later, the police received another call about a robbery at the First Horizon Bank on Trinity Road.
The suspect is still at large and was last seen driving a black Infiniti.
This is an ongoing investigation.
