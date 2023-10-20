Advertise with Us
Second suspect in custody in shooting death of JSU student

Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia(Marion County Correctional Facility)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jackson State University student Jaylen Burns.

On Friday, JSU announced that its Department of Public Safety, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the Columbia Police Department had arrested Jamison Kelly, Jr., of Columbia.

He will be transported to the Raymond Detention Center. It was unclear when he would be brought to Raymond.

A second suspect in the case, Joshua Brown, made his appearance in Hinds County Court Friday morning. He was denied bond and is currently at the Raymond Detention Center.

Brown was a football player at Jones College, where he was arrested.

A warrant for Kelly’s arrest was issued on October 18.

According to a copy of the warrant, Kelly was born on February 1, 2002. A person with the same name and birthdate was a defensive back for Jones College in 2022.

According to the Daily Hoosier, Kelly transferred to Indiana University in December of that year. According to FanNation, Kelly was no longer on the Indiana football team as of late September 2023.

A spokesperson for Jones College was not immediately available for comment.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department would not release any information on the arrest.

