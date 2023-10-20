Ricky Wilkins, renowned Memphis attorney, passes away at 58

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ricky Wilkins, a well-known attorney and advocate for human rights in the city, has passed away at the age of 58.

Wilkins graduated from Howard University, then went on to pursue law at Vanderbilt University’s law school.

Outspoken, hard-working, and always a champion for equality, Wilkins spent most of his legal career as a figurehead of his very own law firm, The Law Offices of Ricky E. Wilkins.

Wilkins was candid about his battle with brain cancer and spoke openly about his health struggles.

Ricky Wilkins will be greatly missed and forever admired—he leaves behind two adult daughters.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.