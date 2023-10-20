National Civil Rights Museum 2023 Freedom Award Honorees recognized for civil, human rights work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year’s Freedom Award ceremony honors those The National Civil Rights Museum says show an unwavering commitment to promoting justice and equality through their work.

The 32nd annual National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Awards paid tribute to three people, Dr. Clayborne Carson, Kerry Kennedy, and Stacey Abrams.

Thursday’s celebration started with a star-studded red carpet, hosted by Action News 5′s Kelli Cook.

Freedom Award honoree Dr. Clayborne Carson tells Action News 5 that he’s happy to be in Memphis, a city vital to the Civil Rights Movement. His life’s work centered around leaders like Martin Luther King Jr.

“I really feel honored for all the time I spent doing Martin Luther King’s papers and the papers of the movement, so this is kind of a reward to come here to a place where Martin spent his last days and honor him and get honored myself,” said Freedom Award Honoree Dr. Clayborne Carson.

Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, leads a human rights organization bearing her father’s name.

Her work focuses on criminal justice reform, women’s rights and other social issues.

She feels the work is making a difference.

“I think we’re both at a time of great challenge and great awareness,” said Freedom Award Honoree Kerry Kennedy. “Every time a new issue comes up, I think this is not terrible news, this is great news because abuse happens under cover of night, and once it’s in the headline people say ‘this is wrong’ and I’m going to create change.”

Bestselling author and political leader Stacey Abrams, is another nominee this year.

Her work focused on voting rights as the founder of Fair Fight Action, Fair Count, and the Southern Economic Advancement Project honored in Memphis Thursday night.

“Democracy rests on how we treat one another, how we engage,” said Freedom Award Honoree Stacey Abrams. “Voting is a point of entry but it’s not enough to simply vote. We have to then hold our leaders accountable. We have to ask for more and I’m proud of those in Memphis, those across the state and around the south to hold us accountable and hold us to a higher standard, because that’s how we achieve the American Dream.”

Tonight’s ceremony also included a special tribute honoring the life and legacy of Harry Belafonte, who died in April.

