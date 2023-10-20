MPD officer injured following crash in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re following a crash that happened in Orange Mound Friday morning.

The wreck happened around 1 a.m. at Semmes Street and Kimball Avenue close to Cherokee Elementary School.

A Memphis police cruiser was involved in the wreck.

No word on what caused the crash, but the airbag in the cruiser was deployed.

The officer was taken to the hospital.

No word on the officer’s condition or the other drivers.

