Memphis rapper raises awareness on fentanyl dangers through music

Eugene Butler and Keith Burgess
Eugene Butler and Keith Burgess
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is using his testimony and talent to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl in the community.

To address the issue, Keith Burgess felt the best way he could convey how fentanyl has affected him and those he’s closest with is through music.

Burgess wrote the song “Fen” with the help of his friend Eugene Butler, which is now gaining traction on social media. Burgess and Butler say the song is to empower those battling addiction and those closely impacted.

“It’s some hope. If you’re hurting it’s some hope, if you are facing addiction from alcohol or drugs, I just want to be a glimpse of hope,” said Keith Burgess. “He came to me with this gift and he told me this song and he started saying the lines when I heard it I started shaking, I said, ‘Oh my God, we have something.’”

For more information about resources and treatment for substance use disorders including fentanyl, contact the Tennessee Redline at 1-800-662-4357.

