MAS pleads for local fosters to help nursing dogs, puppies amid national crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is urgently seeking help from the public as the shelter grapples with the influx of more than 1,000 puppies under 12 weeks old and nursing mothers in 2023 alone.

The surge in puppy population is a national concern, with roots tracing back to the COVID-19 spay/neuter deficit, as elective procedures were restricted during the initial lockdowns in March/April 2020.

Data shows that as many as 2.7 million spay/neuter surgeries were not performed during this restricted lockdown period, which has set back pet population control efforts nationally.

“We have wonderful rescue partners from other states who have always been able to bring many of our families into their programs,” said Ty Coleman, MAS director. “But they’re telling us they’ve never seen anything like the high numbers of moms and puppies in their own communities right now, so they can’t help like they normally can.”

MAS is now urgently seeking local fosters, and rescue partners both local and non-local, to provide a safe and nurturing environment for these vulnerable canine families.

In an effort to facilitate these lifesaving arrangements, MAS is committed to providing all necessary supplies to fosters and offering incentives to rescue organizations to extend their support.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our rescue partners and foster families for their unwavering dedication to the cause of saving the lives of pets in the MidSouth,” said Coleman. “Together, we can save more lives and provide nursing moms and their puppies with the care they deserve.”

MAS recognizes that a kennel environment in a loud, unfamiliar shelter is not conducive to the well-being of these families. A mother dog can’t always protect her puppies from shelter germs. Additionally, mother dogs may feel the need for constant vigilance, which can present as behavioral issues that they may not typically exhibit in a more tranquil home setting.

Foster homes are desperately needed to care for both the mother and her puppies until the puppies are fully weaned, typically at around eight weeks of age.

While the puppies are very young, the foster’s role primarily involves providing a nurturing environment while the mother does the majority of the care. As the puppies grow and become more active, fostering becomes an even more enriching experience as the puppies require socialization.

Fosters and rescues can also visit the shelter in person at 2350 Appling City Cove, seven days a week from 12 to 4 p.m.

If you want to help but need to request arrangements outside those hours, email mas.rescue@memphistn.gov, and MAS will accommodate as they have appropriate staffing available.

