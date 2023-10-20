Man robs 85-year-old, takes over $4k, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a man who robbed an 85-year-old of over $4,000 and exited the scene.

On October 20, the suspect physically assaulted and robbed an 85-year-old man of approximately $4,500.00 outside a convenience store on Lamar Avenue.

The suspect left the area in a green, four-door Honda Accord with a getaway driver.

The suspect is a male, approximately 5′7-5′9, 140lbs, thin build, scruffy beard, and a braided hairstyle.

The suspect wore a pink jacket with a black stripe across the middle and down each sleeve, a white shirt, and light blue jeans.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

