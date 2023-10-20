Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man robs 85-year-old, takes over $4k, police say

85-year-old robbed and assaulted, police say
85-year-old robbed and assaulted, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a man who robbed an 85-year-old of over $4,000 and exited the scene.

On October 20, the suspect physically assaulted and robbed an 85-year-old man of approximately $4,500.00 outside a convenience store on Lamar Avenue.

The suspect left the area in a green, four-door Honda Accord with a getaway driver.

The suspect is a male, approximately 5′7-5′9, 140lbs, thin build, scruffy beard, and a braided hairstyle.

The suspect wore a pink jacket with a black stripe across the middle and down each sleeve, a white shirt, and light blue jeans.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Thank You, Heroes!" sign outside Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic
Ashley Lampkin, 22
Woman charged in Memphis music producer’s shooting death
Kyla Jones, 19
19 -year-old wanted in fatal VRBO shooting near Overton Square, police say
I-240
Lanes blocked on I-240 East due to investigation
Myrtle Messenger
Conviction overturned in 2015 Clarksdale murder case

Latest News

Federal, local law enforcement announce results of targeted crime reduction operation in Memphis
Pet of the Week: Meet Zoey!
1 dead after shooting in Northaven, deputies say
1 dead after shooting in Northaven, deputies say
1 dead after shooting in Northaven, deputies say
1 dead after shooting in Northaven, deputies say
Lamarious Rattler
BOLO issued for suspect in Northaven murder