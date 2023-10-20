Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Investigation underway after Hwy. 51 shooting in Tipton County

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Covington Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 51 near Jack Bennett Road.

According to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, a silver Malibu-style vehicle and a red Mustang were both traveling northbound on Highway 51 Friday morning when, according to witnesses, both cars began speeding side-by-side and shots were fired from inside the silver car at the red Mustang.

The silver car then continued northbound into Covington city limits.

There’s no word on any injuries. Action News 5 is working to gather more information.

Officers are currently interviewing the victims and witnesses.

If you have information or may have been another witness to this crime, please contact Central Dispatch at 901-475-4300 or the Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3300.

