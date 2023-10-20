Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the Day of the Dead and how you can celebration in Memphis.

She also highlighted local Author Josefina Cabello and the release of her second children’s book.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

To read more on the latest issue visit laprensalatina.com.

