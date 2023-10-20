Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas militants on Friday freed two Americans -- a mother and her teenage daughter who had been held hostage in Gaza since militants rampaged through Israel two weeks ago, the Israeli government said.

The pair, who also hold Israeli citizenship, were the first hostages to be released, and more than 200 are still being held.

Hamas said it was releasing them in an agreement with the Qatari government for humanitarian reasons.

Relatives of other captives welcomed the release and appealed for others to be freed.

“We call on world leaders and the international community to exert their full power in order to act for the release of all the hostages and missing,’’ the statement said.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video includes content some may find disturbing.

In a primetime address, US President Joe Biden directly appealed to Americans for US support in the wars in Israel and Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, MORE)

