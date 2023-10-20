FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm weekend ahead!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s into the 60s after sunset. Expect a clear and dry evening for high school football games and any other outdoor events.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to some high clouds midday or by the afternoon, mainly in north MS and areas south of I-40. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be west at 5-15 mph. It will remain dry with lows in the 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: A few clouds early, then sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm and dry most of the week with highs from 80-85 through through Thursday, falling into the 70s Friday. A shower is possible Friday, but may hold off until next weekend.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

