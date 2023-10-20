First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Friday & Saturday

FRIDAY: A passing cloud or two will be possible to head out the door early – but sunshine looks to win out for the end of the work week. Expect highs to rebound into the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon hours. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Sunshine hangs around to kick off the weekend, though, high clouds will begin to stream into the region from the southwest by Saturday afternoon amid a breezy westerly wind. Highs will sneak their way into the lower 80s. The high clouds will hang around for Sunday – in the wake of a weak front sweeping across the region. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Lows, generally, will be in the lower to middle 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to warmer than average temperatures through much of next week – leading to a chance for showers and storms by late week. Early week, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s through mid-week. A strong system looks to sweep eastward through late week, bringing a chance for rain by late Thursday into Friday as we trend unsettled with a cool down expected by next weekend.

