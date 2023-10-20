Federal, local law enforcement announce results of targeted crime reduction operation in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - United States Attorney Kevin Ritz, ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson, and District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, along with federal and local partners, will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the results of a comprehensive violent crime reduction initiative in the City of Memphis.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clint Cannon, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner will also be in attendance.

Action News 5 is live from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Downtown Memphis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.