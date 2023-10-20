Driver runs red light, crashes into MPD cruiser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash in Orange Mound Friday morning.

According to MPD, the wreck happened around 1 a.m. at Semmes Street and Kimball Avenue close to Cherokee Elementary School.

Police say a driver blew through a red light, striking the officer’s cruiser.

The officer and passenger of the other car were both taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver accused of running the red light was issued a misdemeanor citation for driving with a suspended license, disregarding a red light, financial responsibility, seat belt law, and violation of state registration.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.