Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 13th year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Beerfest is returning for its 13th year on Saturday, October 21!

The festival is a fundraiser for the Cooper-Young Community Association with 100% of the proceeds going to the neighborhood association of one of Memphis’ coolest neighborhoods. It runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Midtown Autowerks, located at 795 S. Cooper Street.

This festival features dozens of craft breweries within a day’s drive of Memphis.

The Cooper-Young Beerfest focuses on beer education by limiting the number of tickets sold and requiring breweries to send someone who works at the company in order to attend. Brewers also get a volunteer “Brewery Ambassador” assigned to them to allow for better customer interaction. The result is short lines and the ability to really learn about various beers.

In addition to dozens of volunteers, various businesses help make the event possible; including Orion Federal Credit Union, Midtown Autowerks, Central BBQ, Sunrise Memphis, Goner Records, Aldo’s Pizza Pies, Slider Inn, Memphis Made Brewing Co., South Point Grocery, and Steve Womack - State Farm.

Several food trucks will be parked onsite, while Goner Records will be spinning records.

“Volunteer-driven events like this are one of the things that make Cooper-Young an interesting, dynamic, desirable place to live and visit,” festival chairman Mark Morrison said. “The CYCA and all our volunteers are proud to play a small part in that.”

Started as the Cooper-Young Regional Beerfest in 2010 by residents of the neighborhood, the festival began with 400 attendees but has turned into the CYCA’s second-largest fundraiser.

Tickets are $50 in September and $55 in October, VIP tickets are $75 the first week and $80 afterwards. It includes a commemorative t-shirt & mug.

Tickets may be purchased at www.cybeerfest.org.

