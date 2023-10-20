Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 13th year

Cooper-Young Beerfest
Cooper-Young Beerfest(Cooper-Young Community Association)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Beerfest is returning for its 13th year on Saturday, October 21!

The festival is a fundraiser for the Cooper-Young Community Association with 100% of the proceeds going to the neighborhood association of one of Memphis’ coolest neighborhoods. It runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Midtown Autowerks, located at 795 S. Cooper Street.

This festival features dozens of craft breweries within a day’s drive of Memphis.

The Cooper-Young Beerfest focuses on beer education by limiting the number of tickets sold and requiring breweries to send someone who works at the company in order to attend. Brewers also get a volunteer “Brewery Ambassador” assigned to them to allow for better customer interaction. The result is short lines and the ability to really learn about various beers.

In addition to dozens of volunteers, various businesses help make the event possible; including Orion Federal Credit Union, Midtown Autowerks, Central BBQ, Sunrise Memphis, Goner Records, Aldo’s Pizza Pies, Slider Inn, Memphis Made Brewing Co., South Point Grocery, and Steve Womack - State Farm.

Several food trucks will be parked onsite, while Goner Records will be spinning records.

“Volunteer-driven events like this are one of the things that make Cooper-Young an interesting, dynamic, desirable place to live and visit,” festival chairman Mark Morrison said. “The CYCA and all our volunteers are proud to play a small part in that.”

Started as the Cooper-Young Regional Beerfest in 2010 by residents of the neighborhood, the festival began with 400 attendees but has turned into the CYCA’s second-largest fundraiser.

Tickets are $50 in September and $55 in October, VIP tickets are $75 the first week and $80 afterwards. It includes a commemorative t-shirt & mug.

Tickets may be purchased at www.cybeerfest.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Thank You, Heroes!" sign outside Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic
Ashley Lampkin, 22
Woman charged in Memphis music producer’s shooting death
Kyla Jones, 19
19 -year-old wanted in fatal VRBO shooting near Overton Square, police say
I-240
Lanes blocked on I-240 East due to investigation
Myrtle Messenger
Conviction overturned in 2015 Clarksdale murder case

Latest News

Eugene Butler and Keith Burgess
Memphis rapper raises awareness on fentanyl dangers through music
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
21 indicted, convenience store closed after joint federal, local crime reduction operation in Memphis
Workshop provides resources amid Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Workshop provides resources amid Domestic Violence Awareness Month