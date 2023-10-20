BOLO issued for suspect in Northaven murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to be on the lookout for a murder suspect who is wanted after a man was shot and killed inside a Northaven convenience store Thursday night.

The murder happened inside the Penny Pantry at 4991 Breckenwood Drive.

Deputies have developed Lamarious Rattler as the suspected shooter.

Rattler has active warrants for first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Deputies day Rattler is approximately 5′9″ and 150 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you locate him, you are asked to notify SCSO at 901-379-7625 or the SCSO Detective Bureau at 901-222-5600.

